Photo Challenge; Focus And You’ll See It

“You can’t depend on your eyes when your imagination is out of focus.”

Mark Twain

Welcome to my little world of wandering words and fleeting moments caught in an instant of light exposure. Hope you like what you find, and even if you don't, I'm still grateful for being given the chance to share my thoughts with you. Alas, here is another contribution to WordPress' Weekly Photo Challenge, this time with the theme focus.

for without an audience, a photo is nothing but a play with lights!

Ever since I was a little boy, I always wondered what it would be like to be a forest animal. I suppose I associated them with freedom; they could go where they wished, hide away amongst the tree branches and never have to go to school or do their homework. I wondered how they saw the world…

Then one day not long ago, I came across this neat hole in a tree, and suddenly, I was a little boy again. Is this how I would see that hole, if I were a little forest critter, trying to find a refuge from the sharp claws of some predator or the even sharper zoom of some wandering photographer’s lens?

