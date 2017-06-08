Photo Challenge; Row After Row

Posted on by navidsamedi

“Chaos was the law of nature; Order was the dream of man.”
― Henry Adama, The Education of Henry Adams

Welcome to my little world of wandering words and fleeting moments caught in an instant of light exposure. Hope you like what you find, and even if you don’t, I’m still grateful for being given the chance to share my thoughts with you. Alas, here is another contribution to WordPress’ Weekly Photo Challenge, this time with the theme order.

I hope you enjoy my photos, for without an audience, a photo is nothing but a play with lights!

˜ Nav ˜

2016-12-07-09-09-58-1-e1496867507177.jpg


Whatever shades of colour,
Whatever the hand we are dealt in life,
Whatever scars we carry on the surface,
Or deep within,
We are all in this thing together,
This thing we call life. 

˜˜ Thanks for your Visit.
 ˜˜ Nav

2 thoughts on “Photo Challenge; Row After Row

Agree? Disagree? Tell us what you think here...

