Photo Challenge; Reflections Upon Reflections

I noticed this peculiar confluence of some of the most important elements in our world on a visit to the Afro Museum in Brasil.

What caught my attention at first was how it seemed as if the natural world, represented by the wall of trees, was a direct reflection of another wall, this time man made.

But later on, as I looked more closely at the photo, I also realised that there are two more eternal elements present in this shot too; the earth and the sky, each a reflection of the other’s eternity, and both the guardians of the arena in which ‘organic life’ and ‘man-made life’ come face to face.

And as I sit here, reflecting on this photo, I know that the sky and the earth will be there forever, regardless of what we do. But it’s our job to ensure that life, as it exists on our planet, does not lose out to our insatiable need to create wall of concrete and brick.

“Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed.”

― Mahatma Gandhi

