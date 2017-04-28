Hey there wanderer!
This might come across as assumptive, but something tells me you clicked on my post because you too have felt the nostalgic beauty of wanderlust.
And if that’s the case, how glad I am to have you around. Please stay for a while, read a story or two and look at my photos and hopefully you’ll find some cure for your wanderlust.
But before all of that, enjoy my contribution to this week’s Photo Challenge by WordPress with the theme Wanderlust.
I hope you enjoy my photos, for without an audience, a photo is nothing but a play with lights!
˜ Nav ˜
“There’s something about arriving in new cities, wandering empty streets with no destination. I will never lose the love for the arriving, but I’m born to leave.”
― Charlotte Eriksson, Empty Roads and Broken Bottles; In Search for The Great Perhaps
10 thoughts on “Photo Challenge; The Curse Of Wanderlust”
I love the reflection and the patterns in the water! It must have been a beautiful place, no doubt.
Thanks Yuhu! It was. At times it felt like a dream…
Lovely.
Thanks for sharing :))
And thank you for stopping by! Hope to see more of you around my blog! Have a great weekend!
You are most welcome, I will definitely visit your blog 🙂
Beautiful shot!
As always, thanks for being on my blog and the words of encouragement 🙂 have a wonderful weekend!
