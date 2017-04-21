Photo Challenge; The Earth Sings, Only If We Listen

Hey there friend! What’s crackalackin’?

But before all of that, here is my submission to another of WordPress’s Weekly Photo Challenges; this time celebrating Earth Day with the theme Earth.

I hope you enjoy my photos, for without an audience, a photo is nothing but a play with lights!

A few days ago, me and a friend of mine went for a hike to the Mornington Peninsula, a few hours south of Melbourne. It was there which I came across this shot.

It seemed as if Earth were singing a silent melody, and the trees were all dancing to it’s rhythm. And I thought; I wish I stopped and listened more often.

So this April the 22nd, even if you can’t join a rally or stand up for Earth, please at least remember to take a moment, look out for and listen to her; trust me, she will speak to you.

˜˜ Thank you for joining me on my journey for elsewhere.

˜˜ Nav ˜˜