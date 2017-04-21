Photo Challenge; The Earth Sings, Only If We Listen

Hey there friend! What’s crackalackin’?
A few days ago, me and a friend of mine went for a hike to the Mornington Peninsula, a few hours south of Melbourne. It was there which I came across this shot.
It seemed as if Earth were singing a silent melody, and the trees were all dancing to it’s rhythm. And I thought; I wish I stopped and listened more often.
So this April the 22nd, even if you can’t join a rally or stand up for Earth, please at least remember to take a moment, look out for and listen to her; trust me, she will speak to you.
Spectacular shot.
A lovely image! The trees do look like they’re dancing! Wow!
Cheers Yuhu. And who knows, maybe they really were, in their own slow, deliberate ways…
Absolutely! I would like to think that way too.
