Photo Challenge; Finding Security Floating On Phobia

But before all of that, heck out my submission to another of WordPress’s Weekly Photo Challenges; this time around with the theme security.

How I ended up as a tour guide in Panama is a story in itself, one for another time (so don’t forget to click on that little subscribe button an’ that way you’ll magically be notified when that story is published!) but what I loved most about my time there were when I took out a kayak and went exploring amongst the maze of waterways and creeks, my only audience the towering Red Indian, Cuipo and Panama trees.

I can’t swim. I suffer from Bathophobia, or a fear of deep water.

And yet, I was driven to head out into the deep water and forest on my own. Don’t get me wrong; I was keenly aware of the risk I was taking every single time I headed out. But somehow, in that state of pure vulnerability, alone with my primal fears, I found a peculiar sense of security. A sense of security which, I suspect, stemmed from the knowledge that I wasn’t going to let me fears stop me living my life…