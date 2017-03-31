Photo Challenge; Don’t Let Density Drown You Out

Hey there! I would like to welcome you group of my un-seen, internationally diverse, and wordpress-addicted friends to my little home on the huge ocean that’s the internet.

But before that, here is my submission to another of WordPress’s Weekly Photo Challenges; with the theme dense.

I hope you enjoy my photos, for without an audience, a photo is nothing but a play with lights! ˜ Nav ˜



A while ago, on a walk that started as a stroll and turned into a long, leisurely walk of many hours where we got lost and found many times, I came across a patch of unusual trees.

From a distance, none of them stood out. Instead, they all merged into one another, a dense wall of anonymity.

But up-close, each tree trunk bore a distinct pattern like those on the neck of of giraffes. Standing tall, not allowing the density drown out their individuality. And for that, I loved them!

