Photo Challenge; Bursting Through The Green

Hey there! I would like to welcome you group of my un-seen, internationally diverse, and wordpress-addicted friends to my little home on the huge ocean that’s the internet.

So please grab a cup of coffee, wander around aimlessly and I can assure you, you’ll find something interesting somewhere around here.

But before that, here is my submission to another of WordPress’s Weekly Photo Challenges; with the theme green.

I hope you enjoy my photos, for without an audience, a photo is nothing but a play with lights! ˜ Nav ˜