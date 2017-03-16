Weekly Photo Challenge; Atop And One Step From The Bottom

Hey/Hola/Halo!

Less than 1 hour from the metropolis of Melbourne, Australia, lies the Werribee Gorge, a deep scar through the peaceful, rolling hills.

I visited the Gorge a few weeks ago, and spent the majority of the day trekking along a little-trodden path circumnavigating the path. During this shot, taken by my GoPro set atop a dead tree trunk, I’m standing atop a boulder at the Falcon’s Lookout as the wind snapped at my ankles and pulled my T-shirt like a passionate, wild lover.

Moments later, everything could have changed. As I turned around to descend, a vicious gale blew out of the blue, pushing me to the very edge of the rock, and had I not got down to all four almost immediately, I could have easily slipped and fallen a few hundred feet to a grisly end. And in that moment of silent, as the fear and adrenaline ebbed and bobbed through my world, I once again learnt that the top and the bottom are almost always only a step away from one another.

