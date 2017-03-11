Hey/Hola/Halo, ya’ll!
Now, whether it’s your first time dropping by your new home on wordpress or you are a regular visitor here, I want you to know I’m so very glad to have you as company, and as I always say;
I hope you enjoy my photos, for without an audience, a photo is nothing but a play with lights!
Anyway, it’s another week and another WordPress Photo Challenge, this time with the theme Wish . May the words and the photo add something of value to your day.
With love, Nav x
I had come to the ends of the world to trek the wild Patagonia and find the peace of mind I needed. But after hurting my ankle in an incident, I had to forfeit the right to pit myself against the might of those mighty mountains.
So instead, I spent a day wandering around the city of Puerto Natales. And toward the end of that day, as we stood there, our thoughts and dreams reflecting off the simmering waters of Golfo Almte Montt, I knew I had, at last, found a piece of what I had come to find; a sense of peace and contentedness.
As we stood there, at the very ends of the world, I wished not for the moment to never end, but rather, for the memories to be cherished long after I had left.
˜˜ Thank you for following me on my journey for elsewhere. Let me know if you’ve been to that wonderful place or if it’s on your soon-to-happen list.
8 thoughts on “WPC; A Wish Beyond All Wishes”
So sorry to hear that you hurt your ankle. The hiking trip sounded like a very adventurous and exciting one, but good to hear you found peace in keeping it simple and walking around the city. It is when we take things really slow and appreciate what we have near us, that makes us the most contented and full of life and love.
“I wished not for the moment to never end, but rather, for the memories to be cherished long after I had left.” You said it so well, and it is something I will remember. Moments will come and go but memories will always stay in our mind and most importantly, heart 🙂
Thanks so much for taking the time to visit my little home on the internet. It’s almost been a year since that day in Puerto Natales but the memories remain, I’m glad to say, are as fresh as the first day and to that extent, my wishes have come true. I should remember to keep them, as you say, safe in my heart, even if my mind can’t hold on to them forever…
Maybe one day you will get to go back to Puerto Natales and get to do that climb. Or maybe just even relive that peaceful walk around the town and recreate those memories 🙂
Good shot for this challenge, Nav.
I love to read your piece, I am beginner here, I don’t even know why I’m here. But one thing for sure, to get motivated. I hope you are well after hurting your ankle. Thanks for sharing your work.
I suppose we are all beginners, just at different points along the path of blogging 🙂 But I’m glad you stopped by and read some of my work. Hope to see more of you around! Happy blogging…
