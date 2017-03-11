WPC; A Wish Beyond All Wishes

Hey/Hola/Halo, ya’ll!

Now, whether it’s your first time dropping by your new home on wordpress or you are a regular visitor here, I want you to know I’m so very glad to have you as company, and as I always say;

I hope you enjoy my photos, for without an audience, a photo is nothing but a play with lights! ˜ Nav ˜

Anyway, it’s another week and another WordPress Photo Challenge, this time with the theme Wish . May the words and the photo add something of value to your day.

With love, Nav x

I had come to the ends of the world to trek the wild Patagonia and find the peace of mind I needed. But after hurting my ankle in an incident, I had to forfeit the right to pit myself against the might of those mighty mountains.

So instead, I spent a day wandering around the city of Puerto Natales. And toward the end of that day, as we stood there, our thoughts and dreams reflecting off the simmering waters of Golfo Almte Montt, I knew I had, at last, found a piece of what I had come to find; a sense of peace and contentedness.

As we stood there, at the very ends of the world, I wished not for the moment to never end, but rather, for the memories to be cherished long after I had left.

˜˜ Thank you for following me on my journey for elsewhere. Let me know if you’ve been to that wonderful place or if it’s on your soon-to-happen list.