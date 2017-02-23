Weekly Photo Challenge; A Good Match Between Mortality & Immortality

Hey/Hola/Halo, ya’ll!

When I was a kid, we had a large map of the world, printed on cheap bluish paper, hung up on one of the walls in our house. I used to stare at that map for hours, bewildered by the variety of strange names and places where things were different, perhaps wilder, more alluring.

As I grew up, there was an island that stood above all else. It conjured the wildest dreams of humongous Baobab trees and vibrantly coloured chameleons in my mind.

Until a few years back, I somehow, inconceivably, found the opportunity to visit it. That solo trip to Madagascar, whether or not it changed me, will always be a huge part of my journey, and I’ve started writing about it in a new series.

I took this photo in Madagascar, and to me, it encompasses the meaning of life where it’s left to be; the harmonious co-existence of the living and the non-living, the mortal and immortal; a good match.

