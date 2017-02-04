Weekly Photo Challenge; Dancing In Solitude

Posted on by navidsamedi

What’s up ya’ll? Welcome back and how oh how glad I am to have you join me on this peculiar search for elsewhere (hint hint name of my blog)

Another Saturday and another WordPress Photo Challenge, with the theme Solitude accepted! 

I hope you enjoy my photos, for without an audience, a photo is nothing but a play with lights!

˜ Nav ˜

Processed with VSCO with g3 preset

There is no grand story behind this shot. It’s all about a man who one day went on a solo hike in the surreal mountain surrounding the town of Huaraz, in Northern Peru. At an altitude of 4,450 meters (14,600 feet), he found what he was after; solitude. But there was considerably less oxygen up at that altitude, and so he (in his oxygen-deprived trance) thought; let’s play some good tunes and have a good ol’ dance with the mountain.

Please read the full story of that wonderful hike here.

And if you have 30 seconds and like a laugh, check out the full video on YouTube.

2 thoughts on “Weekly Photo Challenge; Dancing In Solitude

